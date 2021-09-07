Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SLP stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.12 million, a PE ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,472. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.