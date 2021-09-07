Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Vapotherm stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $730.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vapotherm by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 194.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

