SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

SCWX stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

