Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) fell 17.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lida Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lida Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.