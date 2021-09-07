Comparing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Subaru alerts:

0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Subaru has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Subaru and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Subaru.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subaru and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.54 $721.79 million $0.47 20.04 Ideanomics $26.76 million 42.96 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.58

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Subaru beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.