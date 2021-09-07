Reviewing ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.52 $844.00 million $3.46 18.96 ASOS $4.22 billion 1.15 $143.99 million $1.62 30.06

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and ASOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89 ASOS 0 5 7 0 2.58

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than ASOS.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats ASOS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

