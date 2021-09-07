Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Head to Head Analysis

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.74 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -20.69 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.97 -$80.53 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sterling Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp -5.05% -2.13% -0.18% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Sterling Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

