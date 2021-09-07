The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KAEPY stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

