The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of KAEPY stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.
The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
