Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 290,944 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.