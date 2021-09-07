Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arkema has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.