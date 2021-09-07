Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

