Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Decreased by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.25. Five Below has a 1 year low of $121.79 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 12.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.