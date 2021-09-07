Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Decreased by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.25. Five Below has a 1 year low of $121.79 and a 1 year high of $237.86.
In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 12.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.