Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

