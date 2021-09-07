B. Riley Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $51.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.27.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 123.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after buying an additional 951,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ciena by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.