JOANN Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

JOANN’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. JOANN had issued 10,937,500 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $131,250,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

JOAN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $433.40 million and a PE ratio of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

