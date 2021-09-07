Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) Quiet Period To End on September 7th

Robinhood Markets’ (NASDAQ:HOOD) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Robinhood Markets had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $2,090,000,000 based on an initial share price of $38.00. During Robinhood Markets’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

