Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners’ (NASDAQ:ATSPU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSPU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,945,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $2,225,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.