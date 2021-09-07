CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Raised to $70.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

