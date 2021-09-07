B. Riley Increases Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $27.50

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $136,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,994. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $10,211,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $2,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

