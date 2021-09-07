Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $379.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hooker Furniture at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

