Reviewing Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) & Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom 4.97% 8.74% 2.43% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deutsche Telekom and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 0 8 1 3.11 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus target price of $20.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.77%. Given Deutsche Telekom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deutsche Telekom is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $115.36 billion 0.88 $4.75 billion $1.37 15.48 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.43 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Cellcom Israel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers. The United States segment combines mobile activities in the U.S. market. The Europe segment includes fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Austria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. The Systems Solutions segment offers integrated products and solutions to business customers. The Group Development segment manages entities, subsidiaries, and equity investments. The Group Headquarters and Group Services segment pertains to other Group units and focuses on technology and innovation. The company was founded on January 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

