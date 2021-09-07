Costco Wholesale Co.’s August Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Shares Climb by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 14.2% during the month of August. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.91.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $462.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.95 and its 200 day moving average is $387.36. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $463.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

