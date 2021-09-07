The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $28.00. 7,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 8,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Separately, Investec cut The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Trading Operations, Namibia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Mervyn Chipkin and Brian Joffe in 1988 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

