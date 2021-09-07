AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Up 1%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 409,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,009% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.31.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

