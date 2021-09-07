Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

