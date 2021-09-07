Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY opened at $36.48 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.