KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Trading 4.9% Higher

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 73,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 109,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get KDDI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.