Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GANX) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 14th

Gain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GANX) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. Gain Therapeutics had issued 3,636,364 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,004 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of Gain Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

GANX opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

