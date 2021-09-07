CIBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$155.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.25.

LSPD stock opened at C$150.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$37.51 and a twelve month high of C$150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.65.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

