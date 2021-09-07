Raymond James Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$122.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$122.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$103.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.38. BRP has a one year low of C$61.35 and a one year high of C$126.42. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.