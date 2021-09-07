FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Increased by KeyCorp

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

