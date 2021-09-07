FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 183,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 121,045 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.0% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

