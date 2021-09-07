ObsEva SA Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ObsEva in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ObsEva by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

