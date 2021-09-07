Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

