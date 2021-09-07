Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE:HCC opened at $24.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $3,764,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

