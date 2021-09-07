Vector Acquisition (VACQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vector Acquisition (NASDAQ:VACQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Acquisition stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Vector Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vector Acquisition stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

