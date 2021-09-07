MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

