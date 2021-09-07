IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

IMV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 421,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,706. The company has a market cap of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.51. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

