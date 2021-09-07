Scorum Coins (SCR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,428.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $257,325.80 and approximately $3,428.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00148429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00208333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.07522290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,593.01 or 0.99988330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.55 or 0.00942123 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

