Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Trading Up 3.2%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 284,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 173,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMTUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

