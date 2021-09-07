FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Down 1.3%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 3.17.

About FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

