ChainX (PCX) Price Up 27.3% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $56.41 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00009611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00066478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00147945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00205519 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.42 or 0.07496465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,669.47 or 1.00125015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.65 or 0.00942237 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,157,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

