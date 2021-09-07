X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Down 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $41.98. 2,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USSG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $4,838,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.