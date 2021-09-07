EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Down 1%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.83. 177,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 194,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.98.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 132.02%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

