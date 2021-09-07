Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79. 38,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 88,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Global Consumer Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

