Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 3.7%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.15. 154,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 907,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).
