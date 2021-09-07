Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 3.7%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.15. 154,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 907,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 369.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 81,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.