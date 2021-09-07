Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). Approximately 3,459,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLA shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.32.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.