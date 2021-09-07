Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). Approximately 3,459,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLA shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.32.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

