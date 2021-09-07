Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Up 0.6%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17). 330,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 490,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £430.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Simon Cordery bought 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,540.11).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

