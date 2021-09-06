Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Buy

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 731,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -365.67. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after acquiring an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after acquiring an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.