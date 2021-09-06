Ravencoin Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $125.50 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00065589 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00147809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00204227 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,594,955,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.